Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (Symbol: CLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.21, changing hands as high as $22.39 per share. Mack Cali Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.74 per share, with $24.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.21.

