Mack-Cali Realty Appoints MaryAnne Gilmartin Interim CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI) announced the appointment of Board Chair MaryAnne Gilmartin Interim Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Michael DeMarco, effective immediately. Gilmartin has served as a director at Mack-Cali since June 2019. She is the Founder and CEO of MAG Partners. The Board has formed a committee to oversee the search for a permanent CEO.

The Board of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. has named Tammy Jones Lead Independent Director. She joined the Mack-Cali Board following the 2020 Annual Meeting. Tammy Jones has over 25 years of real estate experience.

