Markets
CLI

Mack-Cali Realty Appoints MaryAnne Gilmartin Interim CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI) announced the appointment of Board Chair MaryAnne Gilmartin Interim Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Michael DeMarco, effective immediately. Gilmartin has served as a director at Mack-Cali since June 2019. She is the Founder and CEO of MAG Partners. The Board has formed a committee to oversee the search for a permanent CEO.

The Board of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. has named Tammy Jones Lead Independent Director. She joined the Mack-Cali Board following the 2020 Annual Meeting. Tammy Jones has over 25 years of real estate experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular