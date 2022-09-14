Machinists union votes to reject U.S. rail deal

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A union representing machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Wednesday its members voted to reject a tentative agreement with a committee that represents railroad operators including Union Pacific UNP.N, Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF and CSX Corp CSX.O.

About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement, the union said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru)

