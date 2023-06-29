Machinists Union Members At Spirit AeroSystems Accept Contract Offer; End Strike

(RTTNews) - About 6,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers or IAM Local 839 at Spirit AeroSystems voted to ratify an improved four-year contract with the aerospace company. IAM members will return to work on July 5, IAM said in a statement on Thursday.

The newly ratified contract includes significant improvements over the previously rejected contract in wages, prescription drug coverage, and overtime rules. IAM members at Spirit AeroSystems have been on strike since Saturday, June 24.

The four-year agreement takes effect on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

In a separate press release, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), welcomed the ratification of a new four-year contract with members of Local Lodge 839 of IAM.

The company announced it will begin restoring operations at its Wichita plant Friday, June 30, and begin to fully resume production on Wednesday, July 5.

