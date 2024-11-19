News & Insights

Stocks

Mach7 Technologies Updates on Director’s Securities Holdings

November 19, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mach7 Technologies announced a change in the interests of its director, Eliot Siegel, who has disposed of 25,000 unlisted options, leaving him with 100,000 unlisted options and 246,100 fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment reflects the expiry of certain unlisted options held by Siegel. Investors may view this development as part of regular portfolio management by company insiders.

For further insights into AU:M7T stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDMMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.