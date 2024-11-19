Mach7 Technologies Updates on Director’s Securities Holdings

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies announced a change in the interests of its director, Eliot Siegel, who has disposed of 25,000 unlisted options, leaving him with 100,000 unlisted options and 246,100 fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment reflects the expiry of certain unlisted options held by Siegel. Investors may view this development as part of regular portfolio management by company insiders.

