Mach7 Technologies Updates on Corporate Governance Practices

October 30, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has published its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 2024, detailing adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The document highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and solid management foundations, as well as its strategic measures for board oversight and director appointments. Investors might find this update useful in assessing Mach7’s governance practices and potential stock value.

