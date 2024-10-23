News & Insights

Mach7 Technologies to Present at Wilsons Conference

October 23, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies, an innovator in medical imaging software, will showcase its cutting-edge solutions at the 2024 Wilsons Drug and Device Conference. The presentation, led by CEO Mike Lampron, highlights the company’s Enterprise Imaging Solution, which enhances image management and accessibility for healthcare providers globally. Mach7 continues to expand its reach with over 165 customers across 15 countries, offering flexible deployment options tailored to diverse healthcare needs.

