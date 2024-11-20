News & Insights

Mach7 Technologies Issues New Employee Incentive Options

November 20, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has announced the issuance of 300,000 unquoted options, which are part of an employee incentive scheme. These options, not intended for public trading on the ASX, have various expiration dates and prices. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce while potentially impacting future financial performance.

