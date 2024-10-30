News & Insights

Mach7 Technologies Eyes Growth Amid Revenue Boost

October 30, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. reported a modest increase in its contracted annual recurring revenue, reaching A$27.5 million as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a strategic investment in enhancing their workforce and processes. Despite a significant drop in sales orders compared to the previous year, the company remains focused on expanding its customer base and strengthening existing relationships. With no debt and a cash reserve of A$21.9 million, Mach7 is positioned for growth, aiming for a cashflow-positive fiscal year.

