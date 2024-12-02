Mach7 Technologies Director Increases Shareholdings

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Robert Bazzani increasing his holdings by acquiring 53,333 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through an on-market purchase. This move raises his total shareholdings to 172,633 shares, reflecting a notable increase in investment by a key company leader. Investors may find this development indicative of growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

