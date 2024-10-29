News & Insights

Stocks

Mach7 Technologies Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on November 28, 2024, offering shareholders the opportunity to participate via a webinar conferencing facility. Investors can engage with the Board, view presentations, and vote in real time, ensuring active involvement despite the meeting being held online. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxies in advance and can access meeting documents through the company’s website.

For further insights into AU:M7T stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDMMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.