Mach7 Technologies Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on November 28, 2024, offering shareholders the opportunity to participate via a webinar conferencing facility. Investors can engage with the Board, view presentations, and vote in real time, ensuring active involvement despite the meeting being held online. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxies in advance and can access meeting documents through the company’s website.

