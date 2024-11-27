Mach7 Technologies Announces AGM Voting Results

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors, were passed, except for the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company’s remuneration report adoption resulted in a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act. Investors may find the positive outcomes in director elections encouraging, although the ‘first strike’ could be a point of concern.

