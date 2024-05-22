News & Insights

Mach7 Director Bolsters Shareholdings

May 22, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has reported a significant change in the interests of Director Robert Bazzani, who purchased 29,400 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at $0.6784 each, resulting in an increased holding of 119,300 shares. This transaction, classified as an ‘On Market Purchase’, took place on May 21, 2024, and was disclosed to the ASX in compliance with listing rules for director’s interests.

