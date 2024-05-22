Mach7 Director Bolsters Shareholdings

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has reported a significant change in the interests of Director Robert Bazzani, who purchased 29,400 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at $0.6784 each, resulting in an increased holding of 119,300 shares. This transaction, classified as an ‘On Market Purchase’, took place on May 21, 2024, and was disclosed to the ASX in compliance with listing rules for director’s interests.

For further insights into AU:M7T stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.