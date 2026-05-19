Is Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mach Natural Resources LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mach Natural Resources LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNR's full-year earnings has moved 44.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MNR has gained about 33.7% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 32%. This means that Mach Natural Resources LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 100.8%.

In ProFrac Holding Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mach Natural Resources LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.6% so far this year, meaning that MNR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ProFrac Holding Corp. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved +49.9% year to date.

Mach Natural Resources LP and ProFrac Holding Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.