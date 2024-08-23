News & Insights

Mach Natural Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MNR)

August 23, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/27/24, Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 9/10/24. As a percentage of MNR's recent stock price of $20.15, this dividend works out to approximately 4.47%, so look for shares of Mach Natural Resources LP to trade 4.47% lower — all else being equal — when MNR shares open for trading on 8/27/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.40 per share, with $21.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

In Friday trading, Mach Natural Resources LP shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

