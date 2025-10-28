Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) Price Target Decreased by 22.00% to 99.45

The average one-year price target for Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) has been revised to 99.45 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 22.00% from the prior estimate of 127.50 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 GBX to a high of 110.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.36% from the latest reported closing price of 72.40 GBX / share.

Macfarlane Group Maintains 5.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.03% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macfarlane Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MACF is 0.28%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.18% to 2,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 900K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MACF by 2.28% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 248K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 191K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MACF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 160K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MACF by 23.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

