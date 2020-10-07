Macerich's Retail Assets Fully Reopen Ahead of Holiday Season

Macerich’s MAC all 47 retail properties are set to fully reopen for business ahead of the commencement of this year’s holiday season as the Los Angeles County gave a nod for indoor mall re-openings from Oct 7.



The resumption of activity and reopening of malls is encouraging for Macerich, as it will help the company’s tenants generate cash flows from their business and make rent payments, thereby, boosting rent collections.



The mall landlord has been taking sufficient precautions like enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, offering masks at all properties as needed, and making wearing of masks compulsory at almost all properties in compliance with state and local requirements.



There are also implementation of social-distance queuing, path of travel, security, deliveries, and furniture placement per industry best practices and recommendations, alongside hospital-grade air filtration. This, along with large property sizes, provides ample scope to implement effective social distancing and has aided the company to reopen its properties safely.



Notably, the escalating number of coronavirus cases forced several retailers to close their stores in order to contain the spread of the virus. Some of the retailers resorted to store-hour reductions, while many others kept their e-retail operations running as consumers are now increasingly opting for online purchases.



As a result, retail REITs, including Macerich, Simon Property Group SPG, Kimco Realty KIM, Taubman Centers, Inc.TCO and several others, which have already been battling store closures and bankruptcy issues, have been feeling the brunt because consumers are avoiding gathering in large public spaces. Also, with financial distress of tenants, rent collections have been adversely impacted. Therefore, the reopening of the retail sector in several parts of the United States comes as a breather for both tenants and their landlords.



Apart from this, local economies gain from strong retail activity and Macerich’s centers generate employment for an estimated 110,000 people nationwide. Furthermore, the portfolio makes $1.1 billion in sales tax revenues and $225 million in property taxes. These, in turn, support essential services, per the company’s press release.



Currently, Macerich carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, shares of this retail REIT have depreciated 8.3% in the past six months, as against the 15.9% rally of its industry.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.