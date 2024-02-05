Macerich's O'Hern To Retire As CEO, Hsieh Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Monday, Macerich Co. (MAC) announced that Jackson Hsieh will take over as president and chief executive officer on March 1, 2024, following Thomas O'Hern's retirement, after 30 years with the company.

O'Hern is set to stay on as an advisor to Macerich until June 30, 2024, to facilitate a smooth transition.

Hsieh has previously served as president & CEO of Spirit Realty Capital, overseeing its merger with Realty Income Corp.

Alongside O'Hern's retirement, President Edward Coppola will also be stepping down from the company.

