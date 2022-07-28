Macerich Sees Wider FY22 Loss - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, REIT Macerich Co. (MAC) said it now sees a wider loss for the full year 2022. However, the company slightly raised its Funds from Operations (FFO) forecast.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.21 to $0.09 per share and FFO in a range of $1.92 to $2.04 per share.

Previously, the company expected loss in the range of $0.17 to $0.03 per share and FFO in the range of $1.90 to $2.04 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.19 per share on revenues of $824.61 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On July 20, 2022, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on September 8, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.