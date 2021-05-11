Markets
MAC

Macerich Sees Narrower FY21 Loss - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, REIT Macerich Co. (MAC) said it now sees narrower loss for the full year 2021. However, the company maintained its Funds from Operations (FFO) forecast.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.55 to $0.35 per share and FFO in a range of $1.77 to $1.97 per share.

Previously, the company expected loss in the range of $0.73 to $0.53 per share and FFO in the range of $1.77 to $1.97 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.56 per share on revenues of $730.32 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On April 29, 2021, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on June 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular