Macerich Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Macerich has announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on August 11, 2025, followed by a conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific Time to discuss the results. Participants can join the call by registering through a provided link to receive the necessary dial-in information and a personalized PIN. A live webcast will also be available, along with a rebroadcast of the event on the company's Investor Relations website. Macerich is a prominent real estate investment trust specializing in retail properties in key U.S. markets and has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, holding a top GRESB ranking in the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years.

Potential Positives

Scheduling of the Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call demonstrates Macerich's commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors.

The company has a strong history of performance, having achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024), highlighting its leadership in sustainability.

Macerich owns 42 million square feet of high-quality retail real estate in prime markets, indicating strong asset management and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Macerich release its Q2 2025 earnings results?

Macerich will release its Q2 2025 earnings results after market close on August 11, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the Q2 2025 earnings?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on August 11, 2025.

How can I participate in the Macerichearnings conference call

Participants must register through the provided dial-in registration link to receive a personalized PIN code and access number.

Is there a webcast available for the Q2 2025earnings call

Yes, a live webcast can be accessed through the webcast registration link or the Investors Section of Macerich’s website.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay of theearnings callwill be available in the Investors Section of Macerich’s website following the live event.

$MAC Insider Trading Activity

$MAC insiders have traded $MAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACKSON HSIEH (President and CEO) purchased 56,000 shares for an estimated $993,832

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $114,799

$MAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $MAC stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/10/2025

$MAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.4 on 03/10/2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







WHAT



: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call







WHEN:



Earnings Results will be released after market on Monday, August 11, 2025. Management will hold a conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.







WHERE:



Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the dial-in registration link below to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link below or in the Investors Section of the company’s website at



https://investing.macerich.com/



.







Participant Call-In Registration for Q&A:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdb62872bcfff4ae7b56cb1f54f688bba











Participant Live Webcast Registration:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jw5j2sfw















REBROADCAST:



Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investors Section of the Company’s website at



https://investing.macerich.com/



.







About Macerich







Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 42 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024). For more information, please visit



www.Macerich.com



.









Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at



investing.macerich.com



.





MAC-I





SOURCE: Macerich





INVESTOR CONTACT: Samantha Greening, AVP Investor Relations,



Samantha.Greening@macerich.com





