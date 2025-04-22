Macerich Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Macerich to release Q1 2025 earnings on May 12; conference call at 10 AM PT. Registration required for telephone access.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







WHAT



: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call







WHEN:



Earnings Results will be released before market open on Monday, May 12, 2025. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.







WHERE:



Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the dial-in registration link below to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link below or in the Investors Section of the company’s website at



https://investing.macerich.com/



.







Dial-In Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId9a2995c91d54dd4b7e0d4d3ec0d4d5c











Webcast Registration:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zgn6a5vt















REBROADCAST:



Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investors Section of the Company’s website at



https://investing.macerich.com/



.







About Macerich







Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 42 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024). For more information, please visit



www.Macerich.com



.









Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at



investing.macerich.com



.





MAC-I





SOURCE: Macerich





INVESTOR CONTACT: Samantha Greening, AVP Investor Relations,



Samantha.Greening@macerich.com





