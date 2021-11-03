Macerich Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Macerich Co. (MAC) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on November 3, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investing.macerich.com/news-events/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-248-8441 (US) or 1-323-289-6576 (International), Conference ID # 9986200.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), PIN # 9986200.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.