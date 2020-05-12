Macerich Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Macerich Co. (MAC) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on May 12, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.macerich.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-479-1004 (US) or 1-323-794-2093 (International), Conference ID #6601793.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), PIN 6601793.

