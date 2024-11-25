Macerich price target raised to $17 from $14 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Macerich (MAC) to $17 from $14 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Following a strong Q3 stock performance, the U.S. REIT market has retreated as fears of inflation pushed the 10-year Treasury bond yield higher, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes REITS look historically expensive compared to the real yield in the economy, and Scotiabank remains selective.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.