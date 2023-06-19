Macerich (MAC) Takes Full-Ownership of 5 Sears Boxes, Stock Up

In May 2023, The Macerich Company MAC announced that it completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in five former Sears boxes from its joint venture partner — Seritage Growth Properties. MAC now wholly owns and controls each of these parcels.



Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of MAC gained nearly 1% on Jun 16 regular trading session on the NYSE.



This latest development is expected to boost sales and traffic at its high-performing regional centers, making it a strategic fit. It also provides it the flexibility to undertake redevelopment opportunities at these properties and enrich them with premium in-demand retailers.



The five Sears boxes, encompassing a total gross leasable area of 819,000 square feet, are located in Macerich’s regional town centers — Danbury Fair (CT), Los Cerritos Center (CA), Washington Square (OR), Chandler Fashion Center (AZ) and Freehold Raceway Mall (NJ).



The former Sears space at MAC’s Danbury Fair will house in-demand retailers, Target TGT and Primark, which have already leased out the area. The Target store is currently under construction and slated for a spring 2024 opening while the Primark store is functional. The combined sales volume from these stores is likely to exhibit a significant improvement over the prior Sears’ sales volume.



In addition, focusing on the re-use and mixed-use of its properties through the recapture and repositioning of anchor tenants, the company’s Los Cerritos Center and Washington Square centers are either in the process or are fully entitled to undergo redevelopments. This will allow Macerich to bring a diverse range of offerings to its properties, including fitness, residential, hotel, office and medical uses.



Further, Macerich intends to replace the former Sears site at Chandler Fashion Center and Freehold Raceway Mall with several high-traffic-generating retail/entertainment/restaurant uses that are well-suited for each of the communities there. Particularly, Primark is already operating in part of the former Sears space at its Freehold Raceway Mall center.



Per Dave Short, executive vice president, asset management, Macerich, “Building on the prior leasing and activation of several of these boxes, this transaction allows us to continue to pursue redevelopment of these properties in any number of ways – from adding mixed-use and greater density, which is a hallmark of Macerich’s Regional Town Center strategy, to bringing in highly productive retail performers.”



With mixed-used assets gaining traction in recent years, this retail real estate investment trust (REIT) has been making concerted efforts to ring in premium brands at its properties to drive more footfall and boost sales.



This May, Macerich and Wish You Were Here Group, a renowned, multi-concept hospitality company, announced that the south wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square will house the upscale, experiential restaurant concept — Élephante.



The move will mark Élephante’s first location outside Los Angeles. It will encompass 12,000 square feet of Macerich’s top-performing shopping center, aiming to provide a multidimensional experience to the Scottsdale community.



Further, in January 2023, MAC announced that its Santa Monica Place will house the first U.S. flagship location for global art and technology phenomenon ARTE MUSEUM, replacing the former ArcLight Cinemas site.



Also, amid renewed enthusiasm in consumers’ preference for an in-person shopping experience following the pandemic downtime, this retail REIT’s portfolio of premium assets in the United States has witnessed healthy leasing activity.



Earlier this year, it welcomed Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung to Santa Monica Place, and fashion retailer, Zara, and Irish retail brand, Primark, to Queens Center in New York City.



Nonetheless, growing e-commerce adoption and limited consumers’ willingness to spend amid macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment pose concerns for the company.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 20% in the past three months compared with its industry's growth of 6.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Kite Realty Group Trust KRG and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kite Realty Group’s 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved marginally upward over the past month to $1.96.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet’s current-year FFO per share has been raised 1.6% over the past two months to $1.87.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macerich Company (The) (MAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.