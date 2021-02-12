Macerich (MAC) Stock Tanks, Q4 FFO & Revenues Lag Estimates

Shares of The Macerich Company MAC tanked 2.3% during the regular trading session on Feb 11 after the company reported lower-than-projected numbers both in terms of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share and revenues for fourth-quarter 2020.

Macerich delivered an adjusted FFO per share of 45 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The figure also plunged 54% year over year. Adjusted FFO per share for the quarter excludes financing expenses in relation to Chandler Freehold.

The decrease was primarily due to a revenue decline from COVID-related rent abatements. Macerich also saw a decline in same-center net operating income (NOI).

The company generated revenues of $194.6 million in the December-end quarter. The figure declined 19.5% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.2 million.

In fact, the company is seeing an improvement in rental receipts, and has collected 89% and 92% of billings in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

For 2020, the company reported an adjusted FFO per share of $2.16, down 39% from the prior year’s $3.54. The reported figure also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. Total revenues of $786.1 million slid 15.3% year over year.

Moreover, at the end of 2020, its mall portfolio occupancy was 89.7%, declining 430 basis points year over year. Also, 2020 same center NOI, excluding lease termination income, dipped 22% on a year-over-year basis.

Behind the Headlines

As of Dec 31, 2020, average rent per square foot rose 1.3% year over year to $61.87. During the December quarter, Macerich signed 217 leases for 900,000 square feet of space.

Same-center NOI (excluding lease termination income) slump 33.3% to $153.5 million from the prior-year number.

As of Dec 31, 2020, it had cash and cash equivalents of $555 million.

Dividend Update

On Jan 28, Macerich announced a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 3 to shareholders of record as of Feb 19, 2021.

Guidance

The company expects 2021 FFO per share of $2.05-$2.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.20.

Currently, Macerich carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Performance of Other REITs

Kimco Realty Corp.’s KIM fourth-quarter 2020 NAREIT FFO came in at 31 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenue numbers.

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s SPG fourth-quarter 2020 FFO per share of $2.17 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19. The reported figure was also 26.7% lower than the year-ago quarter’s $2.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FRT fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $1.14 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues. Quarterly revenues of $219.5 million topped the consensus mark of $208.9 million.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

