Macerich (MAC) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Macerich (MAC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $219.69 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Macerich metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents' should come in at $127.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Management Companies revenues' reaching $7.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Analysts expect 'Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries' to come in at $59.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents' should arrive at $7.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $68.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.76 million.



Shares of Macerich have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MAC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

