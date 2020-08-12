Macerich (MAC) Q2 FFO, Revenues Miss, NOI Slips, Stock Down

Shares of The Macerich Company MAC depreciated 0.61% during Tuesday’s regular trading session after the company reported lower-than-expected numbers both in terms of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share and revenues for second-quarter 2020.



Macerich delivered adjusted FFO per share of 39 cents which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The figure also plunged 55.7% year over year. Adjusted FFO per share for the quarter excludes financing expense in relation to Chandler Freehold and loss on extinguishment of debt.



Results reflect the pandemic’s adverse impact and the related temporary closure of its properties as well as rent collection woes.



The company generated revenues of $178.6 million in the June-end quarter. The figure declined 21.7% year on year as well as missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191 million.



The company noted that majority of its properties are now open. However, Queens Center and Kings Plaza in New York City have been closed since March 2020, while nine indoor California malls, which previously opened in May and early June, were closed for a second time in July pursuant to a statewide mandate.



Macerich is making negotiations with national and local tenants to secure rental payments, and has collected roughly 58% and 66% of billings in June and July, respectively.



Moreover, the company noted that it has entered into several leases for new stores and concepts aggregating 1.3 million square feet for planned openings in mainly 2020 and 2021. It has slashed the planned 2020 development expends by roughly $90 million, though work continues on some select projects.



In March, Macerich withdrew the previously-issued guidance for 2020. It has not issued any updated outlook as of now due to the prevailing uncertainties.

Behind the Headlines

As of Jun 30, 2020, average rent per square foot rose 2.1% to $62.48 from $61.17 as of Jun 30, 2019. Mall tenant annual sales for the 12-month period ended Jun 30, 2020 decreased to $774 per square feet from $776 for the 12-month period ended Jun 30, 2019. Notably, the sales metric excludes the period of coronavirus closure for each tenant.



However, as of Jun 30, 2020, the mall portfolio occupancy shrunk 280 basis points year over year to 91.3%. Also, same-center net operating income (excluding lease termination income) slid 23.1% to $163 million from the prior-year number.



It exited second-quarter 2020 with $497.6 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.



Performance of Other Retail REITs

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s SPG second-quarter 2020 FFO per share of $2.12 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. The reported figure also plunged 29.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.99. Results reflected the pandemic’s adverse impact on the company’s domestic and international operations, with an impact of $1.13 per share, mainly on reduced lease income and ancillary property revenues. Nevertheless, these negatives were partly offset by roughly 36 cents per share from cost-reduction moves.



Kimco Realty Corp.’s KIM second-quarter FFO per share came in at 24 cents, marginally surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. Results reflected healthy rental rate leasing spreads on new lease and renewals. Nonetheless, same-property net operating income (NOI) was affected mainly due to a charge for potentially uncollectible accounts receivable.



Regency Centers Corporation’s REG second-quarter NAREIT FFO per share of 61 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The reported figure was also 35.8% lower than the prior-year quarter’s 95 cents. Results displayed a decline in same-property net operating income (NOI) on a higher rate of uncollectible lease income in relation to the pandemic.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

