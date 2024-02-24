Macerich (MAC) Price Target Increased by 7.80% to 15.44

The average one-year price target for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has been revised to 15.44 / share. This is an increase of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 14.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.77% from the latest reported closing price of 16.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.13%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 219,503K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 20,504K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,677K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 23.08% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 18,162K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,827K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 0.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,537K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 92.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 1,326.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,872K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,057K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,592K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,585K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.