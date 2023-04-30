Macerich (MAC) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Macerich said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.82%, the lowest has been 2.76%, and the highest has been 33.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 207,845K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macerich is 12.45. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.65% from its latest reported closing price of 9.99.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 838MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 21,160K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,116K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 36.27% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 18,794K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,789K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,580K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,732K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,633K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,265K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 31.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,556K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 41.81% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

