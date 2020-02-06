Macerich Issues FY20 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Macerich Co. (MAC) forecast fiscal 2020 earnings in a range of $0.33 to $0.43 per share and FFO in a range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

