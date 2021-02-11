Macerich Guides FY21 Loss Wider Than Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, REIT Macerich Co. (MAC) initiated earnings outlook for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.90 to $0.70 per share and Funds from Operations (FFO) in a range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.55 per share on revenues of $750.97 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On January 27, 2021, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021.

