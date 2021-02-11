Markets
MAC

Macerich Guides FY21 Loss Wider Than Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, REIT Macerich Co. (MAC) initiated earnings outlook for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.90 to $0.70 per share and Funds from Operations (FFO) in a range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.55 per share on revenues of $750.97 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On January 27, 2021, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More