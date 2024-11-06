Macerich down 2% in afternoon trading as earnings call continues

Macerich (MAC), which started its conference call to discuss Q3 earnings at 1 pm ET, is down about 2% to $18.53 in afternoon trading.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MAC:
- Macerich Reports Q3 Loss Amid Strategic Asset Acquisitions
- Macerich Announces New CFO Amid Strategic Vision
- Macerich reports Q3 FFO 38c, consensus 40c
- Macerich: Daniel Swanstrom II to replace Scott Kingsmore as CFO
- Macerich Company (MAC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.