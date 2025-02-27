Macerich Company Releases Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Conference Call Details

Macerich announces Fourth Quarter 2024 earnings and details of today's conference call for investors.

The Macerich Company has announced its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results, which are now available on its Investor Relations website. A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will take place today, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested participants must register to obtain the necessary dial-in information, or they can join the live webcast via the company's website. Macerich, a prominent real estate investment trust focused on retail properties in key U.S. markets, boasts a portfolio of 43 million square feet across 40 retail centers. The company is dedicated to sustainability and has maintained a top ranking in global real estate sustainability for ten consecutive years.

The Macerich Company has successfully published its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results, showcasing its commitment to transparency and investor communication.

Management is engaging with investors through a conference call to discuss quarterly results, demonstrating proactive investor relations efforts.

Macerich has maintained a leading position in sustainability, having achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for ten consecutive years, highlighting its dedication to environmental goals and corporate governance.

The company owns a substantial portfolio of 43 million square feet of retail real estate, indicating strong assets in key U.S. markets.

Absence of specific financial performance highlights in the press release may raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability and growth prospects.

The reliance on a webcast registration process for conference call participation could limit immediate access for analysts and investors, potentially reducing engagement during a critical earnings discussion.

The press release does not disclose any key challenges or risks facing the company, which may lead to skepticism regarding transparency and overall communication with stakeholders.

What were the highlights of Macerich's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results?

The earnings results and supplemental information are available on Macerich's Investor Relations website.

When will the conference call for earnings results take place?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 27, 2025.

How can I join Macerich'searnings call

Participants can register via the provided dial-in registration link to receive access details.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay will be available in the Investors Section of Macerich's website following the live webcast.

What is Macerich's commitment to sustainability?

Macerich is a recognized leader in sustainability, achieving top rankings in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark for ten consecutive years.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has released its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the Investor Relations section of its website at





investing.macerich.com





.





As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Thursday, February 27, 2025, to discuss quarterly results. Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the dial-in registration link below to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link below or in the Investors Section of the company’s website at





investing.macerich.com





.







Dial-In Registration:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BId38ce799cf58468cbeb137227c905ca2











Webcast Registration:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmwgff9h











Rebroadcast:



Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investors Section of the Company’s website at





investing.macerich.com





.







About Macerich







Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 43 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 40 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024). For more information, please visit



www.Macerich.com



.





Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at



investing.macerich.com



.





MAC-I





SOURCE: Macerich





INVESTOR CONTACT: Samantha Greening, AVP, Investor Relations:



Samantha.Greening@macerich.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.