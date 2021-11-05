Macerich Company (MAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Macerich Company (MAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.64, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAC was $21.64, representing a -16.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 214.08% increase over the 52 week low of $6.89.

MAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports MAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.66%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mac Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAC as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 1.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAC at 3.1%.

