Macerich Company (MAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Macerich Company (MAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.23, the dividend yield is 8.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAC was $7.23, representing a -75.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.74 and a 50.31% increase over the 52 week low of $4.81.

MAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports MAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.17%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 9.47% over the last 100 days. KBWY has the highest percent weighting of MAC at 3.66%.

