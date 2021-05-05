Macerich Company (MAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Macerich Company (MAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.54, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAC was $13.54, representing a -47.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 141.35% increase over the 52 week low of $5.61.

MAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.22%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAC as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 28.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAC at 0.8%.

