Macerich Company (MAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Macerich Company (MAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAC was $12.81, representing a -50.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 166.32% increase over the 52 week low of $4.81.

MAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.2%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAC as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 53.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAC at 0.87%.

