Macerich Company (MAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Macerich Company (MAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8, the dividend yield is 7.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAC was $8, representing a -76.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.13 and a 66.32% increase over the 52 week low of $4.81.

MAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports MAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.75%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an increase of 23.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAC at 8.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.