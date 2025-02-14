Macerich Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

Macerich Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable March 18, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

The Macerich Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, set to be paid on March 18, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 4, 2025. Macerich, a real estate investment trust (REIT), specializes in high-quality retail properties in major U.S. markets, managing 43 million square feet across 40 centers, primarily located in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. The company emphasizes sustainability and has been recognized for its achievements in environmental performance, ranking first in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years. Additional company information is available on their website and through social media.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, rewarding shareholders and indicating solid cash flow confidence.

The dividend payment enhances shareholder value, likely improving investor sentiment and attracting new investors.

Macerich's achievement of the #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for ten consecutive years reinforces its commitment to sustainability and corporate governance.

Potential Negatives

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share may indicate constrained cash flow or profitability concerns, as a lower dividend could signal to investors that the company is not in a strong financial position to distribute higher returns.

Despite recognizing achievements in sustainability, the need to maintain such rankings may intensify scrutiny from stakeholders regarding the company's long-term environmental and financial performance.

FAQ

What is the declared quarterly cash dividend for Macerich?

The declared quarterly cash dividend for Macerich is $0.17 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2025.

What is the record date for stockholders to receive the dividend?

The record date for stockholders to receive the dividend is March 4, 2025.

What types of properties does Macerich focus on?

Macerich focuses on high-quality retail real estate in densely populated U.S. markets.

How has Macerich been recognized in sustainability?

Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for North American retail sector sustainability for ten consecutive years.

$MAC Insider Trading Activity

$MAC insiders have traded $MAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREA M STEPHEN sold 63,289 shares for an estimated $1,303,120

$MAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $MAC stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2025.







About Macerich







Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 43 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 40 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024). For more information, please visit



www.Macerich.com



Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at



investing.macerich.com



INVESTOR CONTACT: Samantha Greening, AVP, Investor Relations,



Samantha.Greening@macerich.com





