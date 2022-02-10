Macerich Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):

Earnings: -$17.07 million in Q4 vs. -$190.42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. -$1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $118.67 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Revenue: $229.40 million in Q4 vs. $194.64 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.