Macerich Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):

-Earnings: -$22.19 million in Q3 vs. $46.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q3 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $83.37 million or $0.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.17 per share -Revenue: $185.84 million in Q3 vs. $231.13 million in the same period last year.

