Macerich Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):

-Earnings: -$25.12 million in Q2 vs. $15.73 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $60.54 million or $0.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.30 per share -Revenue: $178.59 million in Q2 vs. $227.97 million in the same period last year.

