Macerich Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):

-Earnings: -$63.60 million in Q1 vs. $7.52 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $73 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $19.42 million in Q1 vs. $226.95 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.