Macerich Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):

-Earnings: $7.52 million in Q1 vs. $7.82 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.05 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $122.68 million or $0.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $226.95 million in Q1 vs. $226.52 million in the same period last year.

