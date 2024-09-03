Macerich Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MAC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.30, changing hands as low as $15.09 per share. Macerich Co shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.21 per share, with $17.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.14.

