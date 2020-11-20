Macerich Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MAC

In trading on Friday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.38, changing hands as high as $9.63 per share. Macerich Co shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.81 per share, with $27.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.42.

