Macerich Announces Pindustry to Anchor HiFi at FlatIron Crossing

Macerich MAC recently announced that a two-level, locally owned entertainment destination, Pindustry, will anchor its mixed-use outdoor development project, HiFi, which is adjacent to premier retail destination FlatIron Crossing in Colorado.

HiFi at FlatIron Crossing will feature NOVEL FlatIron by Crescent Communities, a five-story luxury multifamily residential community with 345 units currently under construction at HiFi. Phased openings at HiFi are scheduled to begin in 2027, including the openings of Pindustry and NOVEL FlatIron.

HiFi is a 25-acre mixed-use outdoor hub that broke ground in summer 2024 to provide a convenient, stylish living experience with unmatched walkability. Macerich’s HiFi at FlatIron Crossing combines multifamily living, shopping, dining and entertainment with lush green spaces.

Pindustry, a Colorado-based entertainment company, will open its second location at HiFi at FlatIron Crossing. It offers a combination of bowling, arcade games, food, cocktails and live music. Pindustry at HiFi will have 34,000 square feet of entertainment space.

Per Jack Hsieh, president and CEO of Macerich, “An important aspect of our Path Forward Plan is investing in and fortifying our Fortress and Steady Eddy properties, which include FlatIron Crossing. HiFi at FlatIron Crossing is designed to do exactly that, bringing together best-in-class entertainment and dining options, appealing green spaces for year-round programming, alongside luxury multifamily residences that deliver a built-in customer base for everything this thriving property has to offer its growing trade area.”

Conclusion

The combination of luxury living and entertainment fosters a welcoming environment that motivates both residents and guests to engage with the property. As a result, this boosts foot traffic, which, in turn, enhances rental income.

The company’s shift toward re-use and mixed-use properties through recapture and repositioning of anchor tenants remains a key emphasis, while bringing brands to new markets at its mall will likely attract shoppers.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 16.7% in the past six months, outperforming the industry's decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Regency Centers REG and Tanger, Inc. SKT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency’s 2025 FFO per share is pinned at $4.53, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tanger’s 2025 FFO per share is $2.26, indicating an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago figure.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macerich Company (The) (MAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tanger Inc. (SKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.