Macellum Sees Urgent Need For Change In Kohl's Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Macellum Advisors GP, a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's Corp. (KSS), issued an open letter to fellow shareholders regarding the need for an immediate and targeted refresh of the Board.

"In our view, the Board and, more specifically, the Shadow Board is failing to adequately support Kohl's senior management, which has resulted in the destruction of billions of dollars of shareholder value recently and perpetual stagnation over the long-term," Macellum Advisors GP, LLC stated.

